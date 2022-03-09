Search

09 Mar 2022

No change left from €30 k safety work for light near busy Laois restaurant

Busy Laois crossroads set for safety works

The junction is near Treacy's thatche pub and restaurant

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Mar 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A public representative is surprised that a street light could not have been installed when €30,000 was spent on an island road near a busy Laois pub and restaurant, Laois County Council has been told.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, wants the Council to install a street light at Treacy’s Cross, The Heath.

The councillor said €30,000 was spent at the junction which has improved safety but a light is needed.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, A/SEE Road Design Office, replied in writing.

“The Roads Section will review this junction for lights. If lights are required a design will be prepared for them. Installation of lights will be subject to funding being available,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy said he had no doubt that the review would prove the need for a light which he thought should already have been installed.

“I find it very hard to see how €30,000 was spent on what is done so far,” he said.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, backed the motion. He said some changes had to be made during the work on the island.

Local News

