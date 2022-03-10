Search

11 Mar 2022

Laois truck country going the extra mile for Ukraine

Laois's Hyland Transport are collecting for Ukraine

Ger Hyland of Hyland Transport is putting his full support behind the collection of vital supplies for war victims

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

10 Mar 2022 11:00 PM

Laois truck delivery firm Hyland Transport have begun a collection as part of the Ukrainian Relief Appeal.

Rosenallis GAA along with all other local clubs have come on board to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Numerous types of goods are being collected to ship to help refugees from the European country invaded by Russian troops on the orders of Vladmir Putin.

Items requested are: dried fruits, tea, coffee, sugar, toiletries, nappies (all sizes), baby formula, wipes, baby blankets, slings, sudocream, canned food, bottled water, energy bars, clothes, raincoats, masks, disposable gloves, disposable plates and cuttlery, antiseptic wipes and cream, bed linen, yoga mats, candles, plasters, bandages, sleeping bags,  torches, powerbanks, batteries, emergency foil blankets and first aid kits.

The Rosenallis based firm is working with B&G International to ship all the goods to Poland and Romania.

There is a big link between the Slieve Bloom community and the Ukraine. Vadym Binko  was working with Rosenallis GAA as a groundskeeper before deciding to return home to the Ukraine to fight the invaders. He left behind his wife Maryna and their two children to join the defence of his homeland against Putin's invaders.

If you wish to done any items please drop them to Hyland Transports yard R32 E264 on Saturday, March 19 from 10am to

4pm. 

 

