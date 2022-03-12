Search

12 Mar 2022

Rock of Dunamaise car park plan still in a Laois limbo

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Negotiations to buy land for more car parking at the Rock of Dunamase have yet to succeed, something that also delays the development of the historic landmark as a bigger tourist attraction in Laois.

It’s just over two years since County Councillors were told that two sites had been identified at the Rock between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District councillors were told in March 2020 that the council was examining options for the carpark and appropriate interpretive signage at the Rock of Dunamase.

The councillors were told that a geophysical study was carried out in January 2020 in two locations at the Rock.

The issue was raised again at a meeting of all councillors in October 2021 where they were told negotiations were ongoing.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, asked for an update at the February meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal Disctrict.

The council’s Director of Finance, Gerry Murphy, replied that negotiations were “ongoing”.

Former councillor Tom Mulhall had campaigned for the carpark. He said it would help make the Rock a major attraction.

The first known settlement on the rock was Dun Masc, or Masc’s Fort, an early Christian settlement that was pillaged in 842 by the Vikings.

'It would be so wrong not to' Portlaoise trucker family to do Ukraine convoy

When the Normans arrived in Ireland in the late 12th century, it became the most important Hiberno-Norman fortification in Laois.

The castle was also owned by, Rory O'More, Lord of Laois.

Local News

