10 Mar 2022

Laois patients may soon be able to get specialist skin condition care in big midlands hospital

Skin conditions include acne, psoriasis and dermatitis.

Justin Kelly

Plans are in the pipeline to deliver dermatology care at the main hospital in the Midlands.

The HSE has confirmed that staff at the Tullamore hospital are working towards the commencement of some services for the care of chronic conditions such as acne, psoriasis and dermatitis.

"There is a plan to commence a limited dermatology service in 2022 at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The details of which are currently under consideration," they told the Offaly Express.

Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan has also said that the General Manager of the Offaly hospital, Ms Catriona McDonald, has confirmed this intention to her.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she made representations on the matter to the HSE following complaints from a number of constituents about the absence of HSE dermatology services in Co. Offaly

“I welcome confirmation from MRHT that there is a plan in place to deliver this important service within the county,” Deputy Nolan said," she said.

“What I am concerned about however is the use of the words ‘limited service.’ We need to understand what this means and what kind of care pathways will or will not be included when the service gets up and running.

“The people of Offaly and indeed Laois are entitled to a high quality, efficient service when they need it.

“As I understand it The National Clinical Programme for Dermatology is working very closely with the Acute Hospitals Division to deliver the kind of treatment that is urgently required by people who live with dermatological conditions such as acne, psoriasis and dermatitis.”

“I will continue to engage with the HSE and with MRHT to ensure that it is fully supported in the roll-out of the dermatology service,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

