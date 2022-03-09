Search

09 Mar 2022

Weather warning issued as freezing temperatures to hit Laois

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

WEATHER WARNING: Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

09 Mar 2022 9:05 PM

Met Éireann has issued a warning as severe widespread frost is expected across Laois and most of the country from this evening. 

A status yellow low temperature weather warning is now in place as Met Éireann warned people to expect: “Hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost leading to ice on untreated surfaces.” 

The Low 'Temperature/Ice' warning is in place for Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht from 8pm today until 10am on Thursday morning.

