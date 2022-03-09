Weather warning issued as freezing temperatures to hit Laois

WEATHER WARNING: Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann
Met Éireann has issued a warning as severe widespread frost is expected across Laois and most of the country from this evening.
A status yellow low temperature weather warning is now in place as Met Éireann warned people to expect: “Hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost leading to ice on untreated surfaces.”
The Low 'Temperature/Ice' warning is in place for Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht from 8pm today until 10am on Thursday morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.