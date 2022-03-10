In Pictures: Laois schoolchildren enjoy National Book Day

There were some familiar characters at Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix as children celebrated National Book Day last Friday, March 4th. Students dressed up as their favourite characters from loved books. The result was a diverse range of characters from Pippy Longstockings to soccer ace Ronaldo and even Hagrid from another school setting, Hogwarts.
