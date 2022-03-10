River Nore clearance money flows to Laois

Some clearance work of debris and trees that block the River Nore raising the risk of flooding in Laois in the process is to carried out after the confirmation of funding.

Laois County Council is getting €63,000 to remove of deadwood/debris and prune of trees that are causing restrictions on approximately 6km of the River Nore in South Laois.

The council had applied for the funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme. Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) also approved €82,373 for Phase 1 of the project in 2017/2018.

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flannagan said there would be benefit.

"Approval for the funding for these works is most welcome and important for the Abbeyleix and Durrow areas,” he said.

The money was also welcomed by his Government colleague and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming.

"The Nore offers many opportunities in our local communities as well as to visitors by way of leisure and recreational pursuits. It offers water based sports such as canoeing, kayaking, angling as well as wonderful walks and idyllic scenery to all.

"I look forward to Laois County Council putting arrangements in place to carry out these works as soon as possible," said the Minister.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan confirmed the funding.