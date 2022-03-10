Laois community to show solidarity with Ukraine during St Patrick's Festival

Mountmellick is set to show solidarity with Ukraine on the Children's Day part of its St Patrick's Day holidays Boglands Festival.

The festival organisers, the Mountmellick Central Hub, have announced that it will show support for the nation that has been invaded by Russia on the orders of Vladmir Putin.

"As a mark of solidarity to the people of Ukraine MCH would like you to join us on the evening of March 18 for a solidarity closing ceremony dedicated to the people of Ukraine," they say.

March 18 is dedicated to children due to the impact the pandemic has had on their lives. However the organisers feel they have a duty to show support for Ukrainians.

"We cannot stray away from the fact that in a neighbouring country in Europe right now thousands of children, women and elderly are being displaced from there homes and their communities are been torn apart by foreign forces.

"It is absolutely devastating and heart wrenching to watch it unfold in front of our very eyes. So we believe we all have a part to play here in supporting those effected," they say.

They say Irish people know this struggle better than most.

"So therefore we stand firmly shoulder to shoulder with you the Ukrainian people our complete solidarity is with you, we must be bold we must be loud and we must be clear to condemn this to the aggressors," says MCH.

They say Russian people are not to blame and they are also invited to stand in solidarity with Irish and people of all nations at the event.

"We invite you to join us in O'Connell Square Mountmellick for the closing ceremony of Boglands 22 wear your brightest Ukrainian colours bring a candle torch or phone", the say.

The Ukrainian national flag will be raised alongside the tricolour and the Ukraine national anthem also be played.





