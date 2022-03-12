Seachtain na Gaeilge sees Rita Kelly and Clíodhna Ní Anluain in conversation in Laois

Dunamaise Arts Centre hosts a very special free Seachtain na Gaeilge event with Rita Kelly and Clíodhna Ní Anluain in conversation on Wednesday, March 16th.



Rita Kelly is an acclaimed award winning bilingual poet and writer. Some of her work has been translated over the years to French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Galici an. She holds a MA in Creative Writing and she is at present working to a PhD with Professor Eibhear Walshe at UCC.



She was writer in residence in Laois, Cavan and Kilkenny and Arts Officer in Offaly. She has been on Scottish tours with Comhdháil Náisiúnta na Gaeilge on three occasions. Rita has been an adjudicator for Slógadh, An tOireachtas, An Cumann Scoildrámaíochta.



She will be in seasonable conversation with Clíodhna Ní Anluain referring to springtime in her work and her valued friendship with renowned poet Máirtín Ó Direáin whose poem An tEarrach Thiar / Springtime in the West many learned in school.



Clíodhna Ní Anluain is a long-standing arts and culture radio programme maker and an experienced theatre producer, curator and a published writer and editor with The Lilliput Press and New Island.



She is currently commissioner and producer of RTÉ’s Book on One and Spoken Stories radio and podcast new story collections. She was curator of Leaves Festival of Writing and Music 2021.



After completing an MA in Art Research and Collaboration at IADT in 2021, she was awarded an artist commission by The Dock Arts Centre in Co Leitrim and an Agility Award from The Arts Council. Her exhibition Beautiful Things without [undue] Comment runs at The Dock until April 2, 2022.

Laois Arts Office is association with the Dunamaise Arts Centre is delighted to present a conversation between Rita Kelly and Clíodhna Ní Anluain for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022.



Tickets for the bilingual conversation in Irish and English on Wednesday, March 16 at 2pm are free but pre-booking is strongly recommended via www.dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.





Tá ticéadáí ar fáil saor in aisce don chomhrá dhá-theangach I nGaeilge agus i mBéarla idir an scríbhneoir Rita Kelly agus Clíodna Ní Anluain ach iad a chur san áireamh ar www.dunamaise.ie nó fón: 057 8663355.