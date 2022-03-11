Possibility of flooding as weather warning issued for Laois

Met Eireann issues weather warning for the weekend
Met Eireann is warning of hazardous conditions due to heavy rainfall tomorrow.
The forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Munster from 3pm on Saturday.
According to Met Eireann, "heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions." The warning is valid from 3pm on Saturday until 11.30pm tomorrow night.
