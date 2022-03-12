Laois students celebrate world of engineering



Primary and secondary school students and their teachers from schools in Laois recently took part in activities to mark Engineers Week.



Engineers Week, run by the Engineers Ireland STEPS (Science, Technology and Engineering Programme for Schools,) celebrates the world of engineering with primary and secondary pupils the target audience.



The main aim of the week was to promote engineering - and to show the importance of the profession.

Midlands Science (a not for profit company which promotes STEM education [Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths] co-ordinated a programme of events in Offaly, Longford, Westmeath and Laois, in conjunction with Engineers Ireland, to celebrate the week.

STEPS Engineers Week-themed lessons were conducted in classrooms across the four counties to help students discover the exciting world of engineering and teachers and schools were able to access free engineering resources provided by the STEPS team.

The detailed programme of events saw engineering professionals and third level institutions engage with their communities through classroom visits and online workshops to showcase their profession and highlighting the amazing ways engineers in Ireland are pushing boundaries of innovation.

CEO of Midlands Science, Jackie Gorman said: “Midlands Science promotes Engineers Week in Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly through a range of outreach activities for primary and secondary schools.

“Engineers Week is an annual campaign to promote engineering as a career and to highlight the importance of the profession to Ireland. Students of engineering develop a valuable set of skills that serve as a strong career foundation. “

She added: “During Engineers week the students were afforded the opportunity to explore the creative world of engineering and the limitless opportunities a career in the sector can offer.”

“Engineers are problem-solvers; they have a flexible, creative approach to work; and they work well in teams. These skills are highly useful in every role from technician to chief executive, and in every industry from aerospace to healthcare to software.”



Business Development manager of Midlands Science, Paulie Nally highlighted the success of the week and congratulated all the students that participated. “It was heartening to see the wide range of companies and organisations who supported us in promoting engineering in the midlands this year. Anyone wishing to discuss further such opportunities to promote in the STEM in the year ahead is welcome to get in touch,” she said.



John O’Donovan of Integra LifeSciences, Tullamore said: “We are only too happy to support Midlands Science in promoting initiatives like Engineers Week that celebrate the world of engineering.

“There is a demand worldwide for engineers because they are essential to the growth and development of every country. An engineering qualification offers a chance to do interesting work with interesting people, enhance people's lives, and explore almost unlimited career opportunities.”

Now in its 16th year, STEPS Engineers Week is funded by the Department of Education and industry leaders Wind Energy Ireland, Arup, the EPA ,ESB, Intel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).