Halcyon Days at Dunamaise

Barry McGovern and Una Crawford in Halcyon Days
After several postponed dates at Dunamaise, Directions Out Theatre Company can finally bring the acclaimed and charming play ‘Halcyon Days’, written by Deirdre Kinahan to Dunamaise Arts Centre on Saturday, March 19th.
Starring well-known actors Barry McGovern and Una Crawford (Fair City), Halcyon Days is directed by Joe Devlin. Patricia has a zest for life and men when she is thrust together with Sean, who is languishing in a nursing home. They form a funny and spikey relationship, but is friendship the most important thing?
Their emerging friendship gives voice and emotion to the complexities of older people. Music and dance are neatly incorporated in this humorous and touching play, from one of Ireland's leading playwrights - recent hits include Rathmines Road.
Tickets for this funny and charming play are priced €18/€16 and on sale from Dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.
