Irish Prison Service recruits in Laois raise over €1,500 for charity

Charitable Irish Prison Service recruits have raised €1,510 for Cúisle Cancer Support Centre in Portlaoise
Cúisle Cancer Support Centre in Portlaoise provides free help to those diagnosed with cancer. The Irish Prison Service took to Twitter to praise the recruits.
€1,510 was raised by our Recruit Prison Officers for the Cúisle Cancer Support Centre in Portlaoise☑️— Irish Prison Service (@IrishPrisons) March 11, 2022
@Cuislecancer help people who are diagnosed with cancer & their families, free of charge
Well done to all involved@SU2C @HSELive @LaoisNews @DeptJusticeIRL #community pic.twitter.com/kKySfV0bzP
Cúisle Cancer Support Centre in Portlaoise took to Facebook said: "Thanks to Group 8-21 RPO's from the Irish Prison Service College, Beladd, Portlaoise for donating €1,510 to the centre."
They explained that "local donations like this help us provide all our services free of charge."
