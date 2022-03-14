Street closure ahead in Laois Offaly town

Road closed in Portarlington
A busy street in in Portarlington is to be closed for two nights running next week.
The closure is to facilitate Irish Water connections.
Spa Street will be closed to traffic from 9pm until 6am, on Thursday March 31 and Friday April 1.
Laois County Council has issued notice of the nighttime road closure and say that diversions will be in place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.