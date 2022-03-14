Search

14 Mar 2022

Parking fee hike at hugely popular Midlands tourist attraction

Lough Boora car park

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

14 Mar 2022 4:53 PM

Parking charges have increased at a hugely popular Offaly tourist attraction

The parking charge at Lough Boora Discovery Park has increased to €5.

Over 100,000 visitors enjoy the Bord na Mona facility each year and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic it cost €4 to park a vehicle there.

That charge was suspended during the pandemic but visitors discovered recently that a fee had been reinstated with the increase.

A token can be purchased at a pay station beside the Organic Kitchen. The €5 charge can also be paid by swiping a card at the exit barrier. The parking fee was €2 before going up to €4.

It is also understood that a bicycle hire service will resume at Lough Boora soon, possibly this weekend.

There has been no bike rental business at the park since the original operator, Pat Barrett, lost the contract last year.

Black Paddy and Ukraine tribute in Laois town's St Patrick's Day festival

The contract was awarded to a company run by former Dublin footballer Conal Keaney who operates a bike hire service at the Phoenix Park.

Bord na Mona said it awarded the contract after implementing fair and open processes and procedures as mandated by the State.

Offaly music columnist interviews 'Off the Laois' podcast host

The tender competition was conducted with independent oversight and all responses were evaluated across set competition and compliance criteria and the winning provider scored highest across all the evaluation criteria, the company said.

Lough Boora Discovery Park has a network of walks and trails, is noted for its art and sculptures, and is home to many wildbirds, including threatened species.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media