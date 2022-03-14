Laois shopping centre to go greener with solar panels on roof

A Laois shopping centre could be going a whole lot greener by generating its own electricity.
Permission is being sought from Laois County Council to install solar panels on the roof of the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.
The area proposed to be covered in the modern centre is 5,100 square metres, over a third of the roof on the 13,500 sqm centre in Kylekiproe, built in 2006.
It is not clarified in the new application whether the energy generated will be used by the centre, or sold to the national electricity grid.
Applicant Better Value Unlimited Company seeks to install solar photovoltaic panels and mounting system (c. 5,105.50 sqm) on Kyle Shopping Centre's roof, including all other associated site works/services.
The application was lodged on March 7 with a decision due by May 1 2022.
