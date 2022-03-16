Funding announced for Laois Offaly border park

Garryhinch woods
Funding of €26,138 has been granted for a new footpath from Garryhinch Cross to the walking amenity in Garryhinch Woodlands just outside Portarlington.
Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick welcomed the part funding for the new footpath. He said this is a project first mooted by the Local Active Retirement group some years ago. It has now been taken on by the Garryhinch Development Group, who have greatly enhanced the area since coming together over three years ago.
