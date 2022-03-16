Council contact number issued ahead of St Patrick's Weekend

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Council issues around housing, water and roads services will be dealt with through an out of hours number over St Patrick’s Weekend.
Laois County Council have engaged Arema Connect to provide a call answering service for the non-fire emergencies over St Patrick’s Weekend while their offices are closed.
The offices will close from 5pm on Wednesday, March 16th, until 9am on Monday, March 21st.
The number to be contacted should a member of the public wish to avail of the service is (057) 8664235.
There is no change in relation to emergency service numbers for those seeking Gardai, Fire Services or an Ambulance. They can be contacted on 999 or 112 as normal.
