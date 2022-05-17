Garda UPDATE on multiple car crash after Laois Offaly hurling match

Seven people were hospitalised following an three car crash in the Portlaoise to Mountmellick road on Monday night but none are understood to have suffered serious injuries.

Laois Gardaí confirmed that the accident happened at 10.10pm on Monday, May 16 in the hours after the Leinster Minor Hurling Final in Portlaoise.

The collision happened on the N80 at Derryguile near a bad bend at the landmark stone railway bridge.

A total of seven people were removed to hospital with minor injuries. Two were the occupants of one car and five were in a second vehicle.

The road reopened around midnight on Monday.

The crash is the latest in a list of bad accidents on the busy road which is the main route between link between Portlaoise and Tullamore but which also is a main artery between the southeast and the midlands.

Money has been earmarked for the roads overhaul but Laois County Council wants to make a significant investment to upgrade the busy route.