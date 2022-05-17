Search

19 May 2022

Revenue seize drugs destined for the midlands

Revenue have seized over a quarter of a million euros worth of drugs being shipped to destinations in Ireland including the midlands. 

The drugs were discovered as part of routine operations with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam today.  Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin seized the illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of €272,000. 

The seizures included almost 12kgs of herbal cannabis, 3kgs of hash cakes, 240 grams of cannabis resin, 6,750 Zopiclone tablets, over 1,000 diazepam tablets, 800 ecstasy tablets as well as small quantities of butane honey oil and ‘magic mushrooms’.

The illegal drugs were discovered in over 40 separate parcels that originated in multiple locations across North America, Europe and Asia. The parcels were declared as items such as ‘toys’, ‘tea’, ‘boxing gloves’, ‘trousers’, ‘chewing gum’ and ‘organisers’ and were destined for addresses across the country.

The drugs were destined for addresses in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Meath, Limerick, Carlow and Offaly.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to the seizure. The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Local News

