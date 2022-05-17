Search

19 May 2022

Tributes paid to former Laois GAA player

Tributes paid to former Laois hurler

Patrick 'Paddy' Branagan . Credit Graiguecullen GAA Facebook

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

17 May 2022 11:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Tributes have been paid to a talented former Laois GAA player who died in America at the weekend. 

Graiguecullen GAA posted a notice about the death of former player and father-of-one Paddy Branagan following his untimely death on Sunday.  

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of one of our own Paddy Branagan. 

Paddy was a part of the 2010 minor and u21 winning teams. He went on to represent our club with great pride in the intervening years and was an exceptional talent on the field representing both Graiguecullen and Laois. 

Everyone at Graiguecullen GAA sends our condolences to Mary, Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie, Sarah, Sonny, Shannon and the extended Branagan family at this sad time. 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club wrote on their Facebook page. 

His death notice reads: “Adored father of Sonny, beloved son of Mary and the late Seamus, cherished brother of Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie and Sarah and sadly missed by Sonny's mother Shannon.”

“Patrick (Paddy) Branagan of 15 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, in Alabama US on May 15th, 2022.”

Funeral Details are expected to be announced at a later date.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media