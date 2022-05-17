Tributes paid to former Laois GAA player

Tributes have been paid to a talented former Laois GAA player who died in America at the weekend.

Graiguecullen GAA posted a notice about the death of former player and father-of-one Paddy Branagan following his untimely death on Sunday.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of one of our own Paddy Branagan.

Paddy was a part of the 2010 minor and u21 winning teams. He went on to represent our club with great pride in the intervening years and was an exceptional talent on the field representing both Graiguecullen and Laois.

Everyone at Graiguecullen GAA sends our condolences to Mary, Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie, Sarah, Sonny, Shannon and the extended Branagan family at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

His death notice reads: “Adored father of Sonny, beloved son of Mary and the late Seamus, cherished brother of Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie and Sarah and sadly missed by Sonny's mother Shannon.”

“Patrick (Paddy) Branagan of 15 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, in Alabama US on May 15th, 2022.”

Funeral Details are expected to be announced at a later date.