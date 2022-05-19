Shane Lowry’s wife is the only thing Laois has in common with the Ryder Cup

A Laois sign that promoted the 2006 Ryder Cup should be taken down from the old Dublin Limerick road near the Tipperary border, according to a county councillor.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, raised the issue with Laois County Council in a motion at a meeting in County Hall where another council said it could be donated to Limerick which is hosting the famous tournament in five years time.

He called on the local authority to remove the old ‘Ryder Cup Region’ signpost on the R445 at the county boundary at Ballaghmore and replace it with a new sign welcoming people to the Slieve Bloom Midland tourist region.

Cllr Bergin elaborated at the meeting saying he frequently passes the sign which promoted the golf tournament. He said it is one of the first signs people will see entering Laois if travelling on the old road which continues to be used by many traffic.

“The Ryder Cup was held 16 years ago in 2006 in Straffan. There probably was a benefit to the community in Kildare but I don’t know if it came as far as Laois.

“The closest link we have to the Ryder Cup is Shane Lowry, who is married to a woman (Wendy Honor) from the Pike of Rushall (Wendy Honor),” he said.

The Offaly man played in the 2021 Ryder Cup in the USA.

He called for new signs promoting Laois to be installed on the road. He suggested that one such attraction to promote is the new mountain bike trail in the Slieve Blooms.

“We have so much to offer in the region,” he said.

He suggested that a new sign branded with the Laois Tourism logo would look great.

“I know a signpost is only a small thing but it says a lot when you are coming into an area,” he said.

He suggested that other key arteries such as the N77 at Durrow and the N80 Mountmellick into Laois from the South and West could also get similar new signs to promote Laois. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, supported his colleague. He said a batch of signs had recently been removed from the Pike of Rushall recently.

He suggested that a lot of signs in Laois are redundant and need to be removed.

As for the old Ryder Cup he suggested it could be put to use in Limerick which hosts the Ryder Cup in 2027 at the JP McManus owned Adare Manor.

“If Limerick are looking for a sign I propose we send it to JP in a van if he wants to send one up”, he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, told the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting that the old signage will be removed.