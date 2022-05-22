Search

22 May 2022

Council update on €100,000 regeneration masterplan for Laois town

Laois councillor has 'bee in bonnet' over Rathdowney dereliction

Restoring life to town centre key to the project.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 May 2022 3:53 PM

Experts in revitalising urban areas have bid for the €100,000 contract to draw up a masterplan for Rathdowney which will include efforts to tackle dereliction in the Laois town.

The project was approved for funding in late 2021 when the Government launched its Town Centre First policy.

Laois County Council’s Director of Services Donal Brennan has given an update to Cllr John King.

“Tenders are in from the consultants and we will be evaluating them in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Mr Brennan told Cllr King that the successful bidder would be required to carry out extensive consultation with all stakeholders.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced €2.6 million in funding to deliver the first ever Town Centre First Plans in December 2021. A statement at the time said the funding will be key to tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres.

Rathdowney was one of 26 towns to be given funding.

Other towns in Laois have received funding for regeneration plans under different schemes.

The progress of the process was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media