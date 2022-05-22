Laois County Council to fix crossing where drivers only see pedestrians at its midpoint

Laois County Council is to inspect and rectify any issues with a pedestrian crossing in Stradbally.
Cllr PJ Kelly tabled a motion asking: “That Laois County Council make safer the pedestrian crossing at the library in Stradbally as the view for traffic from the Timahoe side is obscured by the railings and a sign inside the railings”
In a written response to the motion, A/Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said “Road Design will review issues on this pedestrian crossing and rectify it.”
Cllr Kelly said “you have to go to the middle of the road before an oncoming car can see you properly. It is no-one’s fault, it is just the way the pedestrian crossing is positioned.”
The matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
Goitse: Conal O’Keane, Taidgh Ó Meachair, Áine McGeeney, Colm Phelan, Alan Egan. Pic: Eddie Kavanagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.