Confusion over final list of works at Laois estate

A progress report in relation to Clarmallagh Estate in the Swan was read out at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal meeting.

It stated that: “The agent for the developer advised on the 28th April 2022 that the repair of the footpath had commenced and that an electrical contractor had been engaged to certify the public lighting. A further letter has issued from Planning to the agent seeking an update on progress in relation to the other works to be carried out.”

Cllr Padraig Fleming acknowledged that a lot of progress is happening but he questioned the exact details of work to be carried out.

“They say this is a preliminary letter of the works to be done. They want the full list of works to be done,” he said, adding, “I don’t want this to be delayed.”

Director of Services Gerry Murphy explained that: “When a letter issues initially there was a half a dozen items on the list.”

He said it remains a preliminary list until all the jobs are completed and the council planning staff inspect the estate in order to ensure everything is as it should be. “When all of the works are done here planning staff will have to go to inspect to see, so that is what planning meant by the final list of works,” said Mr Murphy. “Planning will have to clarify whether they had done them or not,” he added.

Cllr Fleming asked why it was called the preliminary list and said there was concern that another list would issue after the works were completed.