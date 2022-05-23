Councillor 'bamboozled' over delays in opening Laois playground

The failure to open a Laois playground left one public representative ‘bamboozled’ and frustrated.

Cllr Ben Brennan demanded to know why Doonane Playground remained closed as the end of the school term approached.

“It is actually closed. Closed down completely. We have a playground and we can’t use it.

We are told they are putting stuff into it but it is stuff that they are taking from somewhere else,” he told a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

“The site is there. I am bamboozled at this because as regards playgrounds I think Laois County Council are very proactive but their biggest problem is to get sites. But this site is ready, it is an absolutely fabulous site,” said Cllr Brennan.

Cllr Padraig Fleming believed some delays due to the fact that the playground had to be drained, which couldn’t happen during the winter.

He said: “My understanding as of a few days ago is the main guy who will be doing this and installing all the work, he has critical maintenance to do on some of the playgrounds around the county and the minute that’s done, Doonane is top priority.”

Cllr Brennan said “it’s not fair. All we are getting is promises but there is nothing coming through.” He told the meeting that “people are very frustrated and angry as well as frustrated.” He insisted the playground needed to be open by June when children finish school.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said “it is locked up because there needs to be work done. I’m with Ben on this one, it’s hard to know where the hold up is.” He warned that “if this doesn’t happen shortly it’s not going to happen this year.”

Cllr Fleming asked the Director of Service, Gerry Murphy to seek a definite commitment from the relevant people and email the councillors with an update.