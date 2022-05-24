Search

€250 k project in Laois town must be done long before Santa comes council told

Mountrath, Co Laois.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 May 2022 1:23 PM

The contract is signed to carry out a big resurfacing job on Mountrath’s Main Street and a councillor wants it done long before Christmas.

The up to date situation with the €250,000 project was revealed to Cllr James Kelly, Independent, when he raised the issue with a Laois County Council engineer.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“The contract is awarded. We are waiting on a programme of works from the contractor…it will definitely be done this year,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said the impact will be good for Mountrath.

“It is going to make a huge difference to the town because it is a bad state of repair,” he said.

Cllr Kelly hoped the work would be done “long before Santy” comes.

Patients give verdict in survey of Laois hospital in Portlaoise

90% of patients Portlaoise hospital patients share views

Funding for the project was announced in February 2022 when it was confirmed that Laois would get almost €13.5m to improve regional and local roads this year from the Department of Transport.

