Laois Fire Chief pays tribute to retiring firefighter

Laois’s Chief Fire Officer paid tribute to retiring firefighter, Eamonn ‘Miley’ Mansworth.

Mr Mansworth was a retained firefighter attached to Stradbally Fire Station, where he served the people of Laois for 32 years.

Chief Fire Officer Declan Power said Mr Mansworth is a farmer and “he joined us on October 1, 1990 so that is almost 32 years experience.”

Mr Power explained that retained firefighters have a wealth of knowledge of their own areas. “It is a community service they are providing. They are living and working there,” he remarked.

He said Stradbally has developed into a significant town over the years and the service there would deal with incidents on the N80 and would also provide back up to Portlaoise, Athy and Castlecomer.

While Electric Picnic is the largest annual event in Stradbally, Mr Power said it doesn’t generally put a strain on fire services because it is very well run.

He said Mr Mansworth’s retirement will be a loss to the service but added, “he has done his time and he has more than earned his retirement.”