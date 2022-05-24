Firefighters bring Mountrath blaze under control

Fire brigades from Portlaoise and Mountrath attended a fire at a storage unit in Mountrath on Monday night.
The fire took hold in the storage units behind a commercial premises on Main Street in the town. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10.30pm.
A spokesman for Laois Fire Service said units controlled the fire and because the storage units were difficult to access, they dampened the fire down from outside.
Firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 6.30am on Tuesday morning.
