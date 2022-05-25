Search

Cars mounting path where children play in Laois tidy town

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

25 May 2022 10:30 PM

A road safety problem has been alerted in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town, Abbeyleix in Laois.

Motorists are reportedly driving up on a path near where children play.

Bollards are being sought to be replaced by Laois County Council to stop the practice.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District about the issue. It requests the bollards at the end of the footpath between Balladine Drive and Respond Housing Association in Abbeyleix.

"If you go into the new Respond to the community centre and crech, there is a footpath down to the road there. Residents saw cars using the path. Children are out playing there on a regular basis," Cllr Fennelly said.

Drivers complain about Laois school speed ramp

His motion was supported by Cllr Barry Walsh.

In reponse, Portlaoise MD engineer Wes Wilkinson agreed to meet Cllr Fennelly on site to examine the bollards in question.

Last November, Abbeyleix won the 2021 title of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town in the national Tidy Towns competition.

