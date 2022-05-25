Search

25 May 2022

Road safety measures to be explored on hazardous stretch of Laois road

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

25 May 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Road safety improvement options are to be explored at a dangerous stretch of road in Ballylinan. 

Cllr Padraig Fleming sought works at the area where he said a serious accident had taken place in the past. 

He tabled a motion asking: “That Laois County Council carry out safety improvement works at Killyganard Cross, Ballylinan on the N78 as there is a serious safety hazard with articulated lorries and farm machinery crossing this road with two junctions very close to each other on one side and another junction almost opposite these two junctions which makes crossing the N78 very hazardous and where a serious accident occurred in the past”

In response, A/Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design Office, Farhan Nasiem stated that: “Road Design will engage with TII safety engineer to review this junction and develop safety improvement design options.”

Cllr Fleming described it as a very serious issue. He said “there has been a few near misses” and he insisted it can’t wait.  
Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said the preliminary design is in place and he accepted that there was an urgency to it.

 The issue was raised at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

