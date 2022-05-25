Progress made on taking two Stradbally estates in charge

Progress is being made in relation to the council taking two Stradbally housing estates in charge, a recent meeting was told.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy asked for an update on when The Orchard and Cill Beg Manor Housing Estates would be taken in charge.

In response, Evelyn Brownrigg, A.O Planning at Laois County Council stated that for The Orchard, “Water Services have prepared the relevant documentation required by Irish Water for the taking in charge process. These and other documents / drawings when finalised will be submitted to Irish Water for their consideration. On confirmation from Irish Water that there is no objection, the Council will then proceed to advertise the taking in charge process.

In relation to Cill Beg Manor, she stated that: “Repairs have been carried out to the footpaths and the public lighting. The plastering of a boundary wall remains to be finished. It is anticipated that this work will be completed within the next four to six weeks. On completion of the boundary wall and submission of “as constructed drawings” by the developer, the Council will then be in a position to proceed with the request to have the estate taken in charge.”

Cllr McEvoy described the story behind The Orchard as “absolutely strange” but he said the Director of Services Gerry Murphy had given a commitment to progress the estate. “If we can get these two estates done before the end of the year, I’ll be happy,” he remarked.

Cllr McEvoy said the residents probably wouldn’t be pleased to hear that timeline, but he understood how long these processes could take and believed that timeframe would be satisfactory.