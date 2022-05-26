Search

26 May 2022

What's the future for a Laois village with this derelict eyesore? Public meeting called

What's the future for Ballyroan? Public meeting called

The former school at the centre of the village is derelict but many people have made the village their home in recent years

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

26 May 2022 8:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A call is being issued to the people of Ballyroan to gather together to discuss to future of the growing village near Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.

The Ballyroan Community Development Association invites the Community of Ballyroan, including representatives of local community groups, to a pubic meeting in June to discuss the future.

The association outlined what it hopes can be achieved.

"The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity for all in the community to become involved in plans for the future of Ballyroan.  It will also be an opportunity to gather opinions about projects to enhance the village and its surrounds for the benefit of the people of Ballyroan, and to develop a committee of local volunteers whose sole function is to facilitate growth and improve quality of life within the community.

"All members of the community are invited to this meeting and we look forward to seeing everyone on the night.  Representatives of Laois PPN (Public Participation Network) and Laois Partnership will also be in attendance," said the public notice.

The public meeting takes place on Tuesday, June 14 at 8pm in Ballyroan Community Hall.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media