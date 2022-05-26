What's the future for a Laois village with this derelict eyesore? Public meeting called

A call is being issued to the people of Ballyroan to gather together to discuss to future of the growing village near Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.

The Ballyroan Community Development Association invites the Community of Ballyroan, including representatives of local community groups, to a pubic meeting in June to discuss the future.

The association outlined what it hopes can be achieved.

"The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity for all in the community to become involved in plans for the future of Ballyroan. It will also be an opportunity to gather opinions about projects to enhance the village and its surrounds for the benefit of the people of Ballyroan, and to develop a committee of local volunteers whose sole function is to facilitate growth and improve quality of life within the community.

"All members of the community are invited to this meeting and we look forward to seeing everyone on the night. Representatives of Laois PPN (Public Participation Network) and Laois Partnership will also be in attendance," said the public notice.

The public meeting takes place on Tuesday, June 14 at 8pm in Ballyroan Community Hall.