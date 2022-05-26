Search

26 May 2022

No timeframe for new Portlaoise Courthouse build despite €750,000 site purchase in 2020

Court - Young Portlaoise man drunkenly abused gardaí

26 May 2022 11:23 AM

The courts service can provide no timeline for a new courthouse to replace the existing “substandard” Portlaoise Courthouse, a Laois Offaly TD has said.  

Deputy Carol Nolan said the site at Kylekiproe which will be used to build a new courthouse was purchased at a cost of €750,000 in 2020. 

However, the Courts Service has informed her that it can provide no timeline for when the construction of the new facility will begin, as this can only happen "once funding becomes available".

Deputy Nolan says that she has now taken the matter up with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee:

“The Courts Service has been saying for some time now that proper investment is needed as part of a long-term strategy for our court buildings, as part of its modernisation programme. 

In fact, the Government's own National Development Plan 2021 -2030 referenced a number of Courts Service projects to be completed during that time and this specifically included Portlaoise courthouse because it was a clear example of where facilities have remained substandard,” she said.

“That sense of urgency was the whole point of making the significant investment of three quarters of a million euros for the site at Kylekiproe. Unfortunately, we seem to be no closer to actually getting a fit for purpose courthouse with facilities and spaces where people’s privacy and dignity can be maintained. We know this is especially important when issues around family law or indeed domestic violence come before the courts,” Deputy Nolan remarked.

She said: “I will be following this matter up with Minister McEntee and the Department of Justice until we know precisely when the Courts Service can be given the go ahead for the construction of the new courthouse.”

