Caution urged in Laois as Status Orange Fire Warning issued

The Department of Agriculture has issued a status orange fire warning due to the high risk of wildfires nationwide.
The Department said: “Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.”
The warning will remain valid until midday on Monday, May 30. Forest owners and farmers are being urged to be particularly vigilant during the warning.
The Department said: “Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.”
Further information is available from the link below:
https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/01773-fire-management/?fbclid=IwAR3Kwoz_CUKDi2QO4YgQUH2LhL3Vc3KBPvtmuBM5A9PnJeomFmr2J-m-3os#fire-danger-notices
