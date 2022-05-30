Search

30 May 2022

'Crisis' in Laois medical card dental care

dental

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 May 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

There’s only one dentist in Laois registered to treat medical card patients, it has been revealed.

Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan says the “crisis” in accessing dentists who provide services to medical card holders in Laois Offaly has deepened over the course of the last number of months.

She was speaking after Chief Officer of the HSE’s Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, Des O’Flynn, confirmed to her that as of March 2022, the number of dentists registered to treat patients under the Dental Treatment Service Scheme (DTSS) scheme is ten in Offaly and just one in Laois.

Mr O’Flynn previously confirmed to Deputy Nolan in October 2021, that there were only forty-eight remaining practices within the Dental Treatment Services Scheme across the entire Midlands region, with thirteen of these operating within counties Laois and Offaly.

“The provision of dental care to medical card holders in this state is in absolute freefall,” Deputy Nolan said.

“The situation in Laois is particularly acute however with just one service provider for medical card holders remaining. That is the clearest indication yet that something has gone profoundly and radically wrong with the entire system,” she remarked. 

“What is even more alarming is the fact that the HSE has also confirmed to me that there are no new applications being processed to join the DTSS for the HSE dental midlands area,” she added. 

Deputy Nolan said “this is an intolerable situation for medical card holders and indeed all those who urgently need to access a dentist for urgent treatment.What I find absolutely appalling however is that there seems to be no sense of genuine urgency around this issue from Government.” 

She said: “Government must wake up to the full-blown emergency that now exists in this area and act immediately to engage with the likes of the Irish Dental Association and others to try and create a pathway forward that will bring confidence back to the Scheme for dental practitioners.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media