250 Midland jobs planned as Ericsson expands

Ericsson plans to hire 250 people at its Irish Research and Development Centre in the Midlands.

The Athlone, Co Westmeath based jobs will support the company’s ongoing development of innovative cloud-native products that orchestrate, automate and power its global 5G portfolio.

The highly skilled roles, which include opportunities for software developers, data scientists, architects, cloud and mobile communication engineers at all career stages, will be added over the next three years. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Head of Research and Development at Ericsson Athlone, Denis Dullea said: “This announcement underscores our global reputation as a world-class R&D software development centre. Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible.

“We are hiring an additional 250 software developers, engineers and architects with cloud native skills to enhance our capability to deliver the benefits of cloud native technologies to our global customer base via our RAN, Management, Automation and Orchestration offerings.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “This is really great news. Ericsson is expanding further, adding 250 new jobs to the 1400 the company already employs here. These new jobs are in new areas in cloud-native technologies, providing some really exciting opportunities for the Midlands."

Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy said: “I am delighted with Ericsson’s announcement to add 250 roles at its R&D Campus in Athlone. These highly skilled roles in software development, engineering and cloud technologies are a very welcome development for the region and this expansion reaffirms the Midlands as a centre of excellence in the ICT sector and cloud technology."