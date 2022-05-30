Laois milk vending unit gets the go ahead

A Laois couple have secured planning permission to set up a milk vending unit in Co Laois.
Padraig and Klara Callanan secured conditional approval for the “milk vending unit” at Raheenabrogue in Abbeyleix.
They had applied to “construct a milk vending unit, hard standing, new entrance and all associated site works” in Laois.
The unit, which will be accessed via a roller door at the front, will house milk vending machines in purpose built customer service area.
On-farm milk vending machines have grown in popularity in Ireland in recent years.
