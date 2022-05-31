Ploughing Championships appeal for local accommodation as Laois booked out

The National Ploughing Association is seeking local homeowners, property owners and families to help provide accommodation during this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

They are appealing to anyone with accommodation near this year’s National and 67th World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska to consider opening their doors to become a host. Accommodation is particularly tight this year because the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to the World Ploughing Championships being moved to Laois after accommodation had already been booked by exhibitors and competitors attending the national championships.

National Ploughing Association’s Anna Marie McHugh said the late booking of the World Ploughing Championships meant many competitors were left trying to get accommodation after much of it was block booked for the national event. “Two months ago we weren’t holding a world contest and all the accommodation was booked for the national,” she explained. “Any registered accommodation of any sort is completely booked, that is across the board,” she remarked.

She said all available accommodation in Athy, Carlow and Tullamore is booked, as are a number of hotels in Kilkenny and Naas. “We have a big demand now, more so than usual,” she explained.

Ms McHugh said rates for accommodation are available on the ploughing website. She believes it would suit some people, for example, “if people have a house that they are not in or if people have kids that are back in college and have rooms they aren’t using.”

The National Ploughing Championships is the largest outdoor event in Europe and this year the event will also host the World Ploughing Championships on September 20, 21 and 22.

To apply to provide accommodation or become a host please see https://bit.ly/3tsIKbt www.NPA.ie