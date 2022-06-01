Healthy Laois walking route needs safety measurers for walkers

A very popular walking route that’s designed to enhance public health needs measures to make it safer for walkers, according to a Laois County Councillor.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, raised the issue with Laois County Council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to provide a new footpath between St Mark’s Church, Borris-In-Ossory and the Shanboe roundabout, along with infill lighting to enhance safety for walkers on the Irish Heart Foundation Slí na Sláinte walking route.

Cllr Bergin said he lives along the route and knows how popular it is.

“I can see every day the amount of people walking on it from dawn to dusk,” he said.

He said the stretch he is concerned about is ‘a fairly dangerous stretch’.

While some local work has been carried out, he called for more permanent work.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing.

“There is a portion of footpath that is not complete between the entrance to St Canice’s Terrace to the southern side of the railway line. Consultation with Irish Rail will be necessary to further this scheme,” he said.

He added that Cllr Bergin will be kept informed of the progress of this scheme.