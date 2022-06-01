Search

02 Jun 2022

Laois didn't levy any derelict sites in 2020 latest figures reveal

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

01 Jun 2022 11:23 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

The latest available figures reveal Laois neither levied any sites or received any funds under the Derelict Sites Act in 2020. 

The council was one of 14 of Ireland’s 31 local authorities not to levy any sites during 2020. In the midlands, only Westmeath issued levies on sites  that year and of the €370,500 levied, just €6,502 was received.

The information was revealed in response to a parliamentary question by Deputy Thomas Gould. He asked the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage the potential revenue in 2021, by local authority, of sites on the derelict sites register.

In response, Minister of State at the Department of Housing Peter Burke said: “Local Authorities are required to submit an annual return to my Department providing information on the operation of the Derelict Sites Act 1990 in their functional areas. The derelict sites returns are collected in Q2 of the following year.”

He provided the most recent available returns from local authorities, which related to the year 2020. The information revealed Laois, Offaly and Longford had not levied any sites. 

Nationally, levies totaling €5,448,642 were issued but less than a tenth of that sum was collected, amounting to €378,765 in total.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media