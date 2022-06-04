Sloping path needs attention at busy Laois butcher's shop

Great work is being done on footpaths in Mountrath but one outside a butchers on the main street is in a bad ‘sloping’ state, Laois Council has been told.

The issue was raised by Cllr James Kelly, Independent at a recent meeting with officials.

Cllr Kelly tabled a motion calling on the council to carry out remedial works on the footpath at Keegan’s Butchers Main Street.

Cllr Kelly said great work was being done in the town by council staff whom he said have got stuck in to the work of repairing footpaths.

However, he said more work is needed outside the shop that attracts many customers.

“This (at the butchers) is in a bad state of repair. It is sloping into a very busy road,” he said.

He said the work is needed for safety reasons.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing.

“Laois County Council will arrange to meet the Elected Member in Mountrath to inspect the existing footpaths. Repairs will be undertaken prior to the resurfacing of the Main Street this year,” he said.

The issue was raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.