Search

05 Jun 2022

Are 50 houses in Laois town a settlement that would qualify for €50 million scheme council asked ?

rish Water mobilises crews in parts of Dundalk following burst water main

New waste water scheme status queried

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

05 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The ‘settlement’ status of polluting communities in Mountmellick that rely on septic tanks for sewerage needs to be clarified if they are to be included in new €50 grant scheme for sewerage upgrade.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, called for clarity after he tabled a motion at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He asked if the local authority and Irish Water provide a public sewer network for Wolfe Tone Street, New Road, Chapel Street, Garoon, Pond Lane and other areas throughout the town that are not connected to the main sewer.

“It’s a disgrace in this day and age. There are 50 or 60 houses in the area I live (in Mountmellick), with now sewerage,” he said.

He referred to a new €50 million scheme announced by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. He said it referred to ‘settlements’ that do not have access to public waste water.

He asked management: “Is an area of 50 houses a settlement?”

He was of the view that such an area should qualify. He added that further building is stifled due to the lack of
Director of Services, Donal Brennan, said Cllr Bracken had made a very valid reply. He said the possibility that they could qualify would be clarified by the council’s water services Department.

Mr. Trevor Hennessy, A/S.E., Water Services, replied to the motion that the responsibility for new foul water sewerage schemes lies with Irish Water, subject to the normal planning considerations.

He added that other avenues for new sewers include developer-led sewers and Group Sewerage Schemes, both of which are subject to the Irish Water connection processes.

Cllr Bracken said he was disappointed with the engineer's reply group schemes are not financially viable because they are very expensive.

Ultimately, he said houses in Mountmellick that are not connected to the the public sewer are causing pollution. 

The issue was raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media