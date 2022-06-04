Motorbike enthusiasts invited to visit Laois Motorcycle Awareness weekend

Those with an interest in motorbikes are being invited to check out the upcoming Motorcycle Awareness Weekend in Laois.
Do you like bikes? Do you like freebies? Do you like chatting with knowledgeable folk?
Then come to the upcoming motorcycle awareness weekend in Laois Shopping Centre from June 10 to 12.
There’ll be some bikes on display, goodies to give away and informational leaflets available for motorcycle enthusiasts.
The organisers will be joined by some special guests including a fully qualified instructor, covering all topics from IBT to Advanced Rider Training.
