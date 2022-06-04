Wheelchair access sought for Laois path

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Laois County Council is to seek a quote for work to allow a wheelchair cross from a path onto a road.
It follows a motion by Cllr Ben Brennan asking: “That Laois County Council drop the kerb on the Doonane Road to allow access for a Wheelchair.”
Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council will obtain a quotation for these works. The footpath was recently surfaced and a dropped kerb with tactile paving would improve wheelchair access at this location.”
Cllr Ben Brennen said that “would make a big job out of it”. He suggested the council simply grind down the kerb to enable the wheelchair to pass.
The matter was discussed at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
