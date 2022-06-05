Road surfacing works for section of N80 in Laois

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Works will be carried out to improve the road surface on the N80 at Coolrain, a council meeting was told.
Cllr Padraig Fleming had tabled a motion asking: “That Laois County Council repair the damage to the road surface on the N80 at Coolrain, Ballickmoyler”
In his response, A/Senior Executive Engineer, Farhan Nasiem stated that: “This section of the road has been included in road surface repair works and will be repaired in the coming weeks.”
The issue was raised at a meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
