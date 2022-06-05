Path repair works sought in Laois town

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
A recent meeting was told that Laois County Council would seek a quotation for path repair works in Stradbally.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy asked in motion: “That this Council repair and resurface the footpath from the pedestrian crossing on the Athy Road, Stradbally to the Kylebeg Housing Estate”
Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council will obtain a quotation for these works with a view to carrying out the works later this year depending on funding.”
Cllr McEvoy said it was only about 40 metres but it really needed to be done as there are older people living in the area.
The issue was raised at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
