07 Jun 2022

Laois Offaly TD expects completion of council housing limit review shortly

Laois Offaly TD expects completion of council housing limit review shortly

Eoghan MacConnell

06 Jun 2022 11:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A review of council housing list eligibility and other housing measures are likely to be completed before the Dail summer recess, Minister Sean Fleming has revealed.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is “reviewing the income limits for the eligibility to get on the housing lists.”  Minister Fleming believes the limit for the housing list in Laois is set quite low at present. 

He said his Ministerial colleague hopes to have the review done “before the summer recess” as most of the information has already been gathered from local authorities. The Dail recess 

Minister Fleming believes other measures may also be taken in relation to housing. These could include a grant of up to €30,000 for the refurbishment of derelict properties, he revealed. 

“I know he hopes to have something in the coming weeks, this side of the summer on housing,” he said. Minister Fleming was speaking after Laois was allocated up to €400,000 towards the purchase of two derelict sites or buildings under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. 

