Laois County Council announces planned road closure

Laois County Council has announced its intention to close a road in Emo during the day for most of July.
The council intends to close the L3154 Killimy Road in Emo from the Junction where the R419 meets the L3154 to the Junction where the L3154 Killimy Rd meets the R422.
The road will be closed from Monday, July 4 to Friday, July 27 from 8am to 6pm daily. The closure is necessary to facilitate water mains works.
The council said: “Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise."
