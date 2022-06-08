Laois County Council announces intention to temporarily close road

Laois County Council has announced plans to temporarily close a road in Stradbally for a month.
The council said it intends to temporarily close the L-7833-0 from Grange Lower to the Junction with the R427 at Raheenduff, Stradbally.
The road will be closed from Monday, July 4 to Friday, August 5 between 8am and 6pm. The closure is necessary to facilitate water mains work.
Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
